Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Set to start spring opener
Ramirez will start the Orioles' Grapefruit League opener Saturday against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 25-year-old got his first taste of Triple-A and the big leagues in 2018, posting a 3.88 ERA and a 5.92 ERA at the two levels, respectively. Ramirez is an outside contender for a rotation spot this spring, though his numbers outside of his solid 8.5 K/9 in the majors last season leave something to be desired. As a result, he figures to start 2019 back at Triple-A Norfolk.
