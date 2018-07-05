Ramirez took the loss despite allowing just one earned run in five innings Wednesday against the Phillies, giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out four batters.

It was a promising performance in Ramirez's second career start, but it wasn't enough, as he was outdueled by Aaron Nola, who allowed just one run in seven innings. Ramirez could have escaped the fifth inning without allowing a run but was let down by Chris Davis, whose error allowed two runs (one unearned) to score, which proved to be all the run support Nola would need. Ramirez's solid performance should keep him in the rotation. He'll be lined up to start Monday against the Yankees.