Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Start pushed to Saturday
Ramirez will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Ramirez was originally scheduled to start Friday's game, but Thursday's postponement prompted the Orioles to push their starting rotation back by a day. David Hess will now get the ball Friday, with Ramirez and Dylan Bundy covering the twin bill. The 24-year-old Ramirez owns a 6.07 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 58:33 K:BB through 16 appearances (11 starts) with the big club this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: To start Friday vs. Astros•
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Won't start Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Hit hard vs. Yankees•
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Fans seven in tough-luck loss•
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Returning to rotation Saturday•
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Next start undetermined•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....