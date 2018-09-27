Ramirez will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ramirez was originally scheduled to start Friday's game, but Thursday's postponement prompted the Orioles to push their starting rotation back by a day. David Hess will now get the ball Friday, with Ramirez and Dylan Bundy covering the twin bill. The 24-year-old Ramirez owns a 6.07 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 58:33 K:BB through 16 appearances (11 starts) with the big club this season.