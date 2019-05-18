Ramirez is listed as the Orioles' starter for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ramirez has pitched exclusively in relief since joining the big-league roster in late April. One of those appearances lasted 4.2 innings, however, and he was a starter at the Triple-A level at the start of the season, so there's a chance he's fairly well stretched out. The 25-year-old owns a career 5.85 ERA in 72.1 innings at the major-league level.