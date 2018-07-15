Ramirez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Orioles, allowing two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings while striking out seven.

Inefficiency kept the rookie from picking up his first big-league win. He threw 94 pitches (55 strikes) before getting the hook and watching from the dugout as the O's scored the game's only run in the sixth inning. Ramirez will head into the All-Star break with a 3.09 ERA and 24:9 K:BB through 23.1 innings with Baltimore.