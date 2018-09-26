Manager Buck Showalter said Ramirez (thumb) will start Friday's game against Houston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ramirez was scratched from his projected start Wednesday due to a cut on his thumb but it appears as though that minor injury won't deter him from making one last start in 2018. In his absence, Ryan Meisinger took his place for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Boston.

