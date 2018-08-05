Ramirez pitched just 1.2 innings Sunday, yielding five runs on five hits and five walks in the 9-6 win over Texas. He struck out one batter in the no-decision.

Ramirez was saved by his offense after a terrible performance Sunday. In his last two outings, the rookie right-hander has been shelled for 11 runs in just 6.2 innings, raising his season ERA from 3.49 to 5.66 in the process. Ramirez should be avoided for fantasy purposes, especially in his next start against Boston on Saturday.