Ramirez will start Wednesday against the Phillies, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ramirez has appeared once as a starter and once as a reliever this season but is up to start this time. He has a 3.88 ERA in 14 starts for Triple-A Norfolk this season. He'll take David Hess' spot in the rotation, with Hess shifting to a long-relief role.

More News
Our Latest Stories