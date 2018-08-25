Ramirez isn't expected to make his next start until the Orioles' three-game series with the Blue Jays, which begins Monday.

Ramirez, whose previous start came last weekend in Cleveland, was dropped from the Orioles' pitching schedule this week after an off day Thursday allowed the team to reorder its rotation. Rather than turning to Ramirez for one half of the doubleheader Saturday with the Yankees, the Orioles recalled Jimmy Yacabonis from Triple-A Norfolk to start Game 1. Yacabonis is serving as the club's 26th man for the twin bill and is expected to be sent back to Norfolk after the start, paving the way for Ramirez to rejoin the rotation versus Toronto. The time off could prove beneficial to Ramirez, who has posted a 10.53 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in his five starts since the All-Star break.