Cano struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his first career save in a 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

With Felix Bautista having seen heavy usage already this season, making 11 appearances in the O's first 21 games, manager Brandon Hyde elected to reward Cano for his incredible performance so far and give him his first career save opportunity. The 29-year-old didn't disappoint, and he's now retired the first 21 batters he's faced in 2023 -- the second-longest such streak to begin a season in franchise history. With Bautista entrenched as closer, Cano may have to be content with a setup role, but more high-leverage looks should be coming his way -- he has three holds and a save in six appearances, to go along with his unblemished ERA and WHIP and a 9:0 K:BB through seven innings.