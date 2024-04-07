Cano (1-1) suffered the loss against Pittsburgh Sunday, allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk over 0.2 innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Cano entered the game in the ninth with a one-run lead, earning the save chance in place of a resting Craig Kimbrel who had pitched in each of the previous two contests. Cano allowed the first three batters to reach base but then induced Rowdy Tellez into a fielder's choice. A groundball by the next batter, Edward Olivares looked like it may result in a game-ending double play but the throw from second by Gunnar Henderson was wide, allowing two runs to score and saddled Cano with his first loss. Prior to Sunday's outing, Cano had allowed four baserunners and five strikeouts over 4.1 scoreless innings.