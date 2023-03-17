Cano struck out on in a perfect inning in Friday's Grapefruit League win over the Twins.

Cano has had an uneven spring, allowing four earned runs on five hits over 2.2 innings across four appearances. The Orioles still have a lot of trimming down to do with the pitching staff, and it's unclear if Cano will fit into the Opening Day plans. He had an 11.50 ERA, 2.33 WHIP and 21:16 K:BB across 18 innings between the Orioles and the Twins in 2022, which was his first taste of action in the big leagues.