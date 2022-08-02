The Oriolesn="Baltimore Orioles" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="BAL">Orioles acquired Cano, right-hander Juan Nunez and left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas from the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Jorge Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Povich is the top prize in the deal for the Orioles, while Cano is the most MLB-ready of the four-prospect haul that Baltimore received in return for its closer. The 28-year-old Cano made 10 relief appearances for Minnesota this season before being optioned Monday to Triple-A St. Paul, with whom he's produced a 1.90 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 23.2 innings. He could join the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk to begin his tenure with his new organization, but expect the right-hander to get another look in the big-league bullpen at some point in August or September.