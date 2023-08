Cano picked up the save Saturday against Colorado. He didn't log a strikeout over a perfect inning.

With Felix Bautista (elbow) being placed on the 15-day injured list after suffering a UCL injury during Friday's game, Cano picked up ninth inning duties in his place and delivered a perfect inning. Though Cano only has five saves this season, he appears to be the clear favorite to claim Bautista's vacated duties.