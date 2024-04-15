Cano (2-1) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one over 1.1 innings without walking a batter to earn the win over the Brewers on Sunday.

Cano gave up a seventh-inning solo shot to Blake Perkins that briefly put the Brewers ahead. The Orioles rallied for two runs in their half of the frame and held the lead from there to get Cano his second win in seven outings. The setup man has added a hold, a blown save and a loss, but he's generally been solid so far. He's also at a 6:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings this season. Craig Kimbrel remains the Orioles' closer, but Cano is very near the top of the leverage ladder for times when Kimbrel is unavailable.