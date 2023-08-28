Cano (1-3) allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to take the loss Sunday versus the Rockies.

Cano hadn't given up a run over 10.2 innings in August, logging three holds and a save prior to an unlucky loss Sunday. The right-hander has received the first look at ninth-inning assignments since Felix Bautista (elbow) was injured Friday. Cano has a 1.57 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 58:10 K:BB with five saves and 28 holds over 63 innings this year. Those numbers aren't as dominant as Bautista's, but it's still likely Cano can handle closing duties for as long as necessary. Lefty Danny Coulombe may also be in the mix for save chances if manager Brandon Hyde shifts to a matchup-based approach.