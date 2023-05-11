Cano picked up his third save of the season in a win over the Rays on Wednesday after pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He struck out one in the outing.

Cano was called upon to close out the game with Felix Bautista seemingly unavailable to pitch after he threw 29 pitches Tuesday. The 29-year-old sent the Rays down in order on just eight pitches and has to give up a run in 14 appearances. He now sits at a 0.00 ERA, 0.16 WHIP and 22:0 K:BB over 18.2 innings. His ratios make him a viable fantasy asset even though he is not first in line for saves, but should be the next guy up whenever Bautista rests.