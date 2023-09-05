Cano earned a save against the Angels on Monday with a perfect ninth inning.

Cano came on in the ninth with a three-run cushion. He didn't need much time to close out the contest, retiring the side in order on just eight pitches. Since Felix Bautista landed on the injured list Aug. 26 with a UCL injury, Cano has notched both of Baltimore's saves. He's allowed just one earned run over 4.1 frames since Bautista went down and will likely continue to work as the team's top ninth-inning option for the foreseeable future.