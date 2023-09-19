Cano earned the save Monday, striking out his lone batter faced in an 8-7 win over the Astros.

Cionel Perez got the first two outs in the ninth before the Orioles turned to Cano. The 29-year-old right-hander would strike out Chas McCormick to close out a one-run victory and earn his seventh save of the year. It's Cano's third save since Felix Bautista (elbow) landed on the IL on Aug. 26. While Perez could continue to see high-leverage work against left-handed batters, Cano should remain Baltimore's top ninth-inning option. His ERA is down 1.96 with a 0.97 WHIP and 59:11 K:BB across 69 innings this season.