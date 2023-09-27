Cano picked up the save in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Washington. He struck out three in a perfect ninth inning.

The 29-year-old was called upon to protect the slimmest of margins Tuesday and did so in dominant fashion, getting Logan Thomas, Keibert Ruiz and Joey Meneses to strike out swinging on just 13 pitches. Since Baltimore closer Felix Bautista (elbow) landed on the injured list Aug. 26, Cano has surrendered six of the 17 earned runs he's given up all year, seeing his season-long ERA increase from 1.60 to 2.13 across 10.2 innings. The right-hander has, however, converted four of his five save opportunities and notched two holds in that same span.