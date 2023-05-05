Cano (1-0) earned the win Thursday over the Royals, allowing one hit and striking out three over two innings.

Cano allowed an inherited runner to score in the seventh inning, but the Orioles rallied ahead for good in the eighth. The right-hander has quickly ascended to a setup role, as he's yet to be charged with a run in 14 innings while allowing just two hits and a hit batsman. He's also struck out 16 while racking up two saves and five holds. Cano appears to be the top option for ancillary saves when Felix Bautista is unavailable, at least until Mychal Givens (knee) and Dillon Tate (forearm) return.