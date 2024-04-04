Cano (1-0) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Cano took care of business in the top of the ninth inning, and the Orioles walked it off a half-inning later. After a slow build-up in spring training, Cano has looked solid over his first three appearances this season. He's allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.1 scoreless innings. The right-hander is holding down a high-leverage role, but Craig Kimbrel has received the only save opportunity so far, which resulted in a blown save and win Monday.