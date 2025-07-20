Cano threw a clean seventh inning in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rays. He struck out one.

Cano tallied his 13th hold of the campaign, and he bounced back after surrendering three runs his last time out versus Miami. Although the 31-year-old right-hander has a shaky 4.54 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 33.2 innings, he does have a respectable 37:11 K:BB while working mostly as a setup man for closer Felix Bautista this season.