Orioles' Yennier Cano: Registers 13th hold Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cano threw a clean seventh inning in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rays. He struck out one.
Cano tallied his 13th hold of the campaign, and he bounced back after surrendering three runs his last time out versus Miami. Although the 31-year-old right-hander has a shaky 4.54 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 33.2 innings, he does have a respectable 37:11 K:BB while working mostly as a setup man for closer Felix Bautista this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Back in big-league bullpen•
-
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Dispatched to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Turns in another scoreless outing•
-
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Bounces back with scoreless inning•
-
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Up to five scoreless frames in 2025•
-
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Steady results to begin spring•