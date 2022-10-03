The Oriolesn="Baltimore Orioles" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="BAL">Orioles recalled Cano from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
He'll be rejoining the Baltimore bullpen as a replacement for closer Felix Bautista (knee), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. Dillon Tate is likely the leading candidate to get the first crack at any save chances the Orioles get over the final three games of the season, while Cano is expected to be ticketed for a low-leverage relief role.