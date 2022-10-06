Cano (1-1) allowed a run on one hit and struck out three over two innings, taking the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Blue Jays.

Cano made three appearances with the Orioles after he was flipped from the Twins at the trade deadline. In those outings, he yielded nine runs on nine hits and five walks over 5.1 innings. Cano served as a low-leverage reliever in his time with both teams, so the 28-year-old may have to settle for a minor-league contract this offseason after posting an 11.50 ERA in 18 major-league innings.