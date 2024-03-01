Cano has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut, but the Orioles are taking a slow approach with the right-hander, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Cano has done side sessions and will continue to do so for a few more days. Manager Brandon Hyde explained that Cano's heavy workload last season -- 72.2 innings -- has played a part in taking it slow with the reliever. Craig Kimbrel is expected to close games for the Orioles in 2024, but Cano is the next man up in the bullpen should Kimbrel get hurt or pitch poorly.