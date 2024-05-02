The Orioles designated Ramirez for assignment Thursday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Ramirez is the roster casualty as the Orioles bring back Kyle Bradish (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday's contest versus the Yankees. The 28-year-old reliever holds an 8.74 ERA over eight relief appearances this season between the Mets and Orioles.
