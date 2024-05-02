Share Video

The Orioles designated Ramirez for assignment Thursday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ramirez is the roster casualty as the Orioles bring back Kyle Bradish (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday's contest versus the Yankees. The 28-year-old reliever holds an 8.74 ERA over eight relief appearances this season between the Mets and Orioles.

