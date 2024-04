Ramirez was traded by the Orioles to the Mets in exchange for cash considerations Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Ramirez earned a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster, but he allowed seven earned runs across his first 5.1 innings of the season. He was designated for assignment as a result, but he'll now get the chance to earn a low-leverage role in the Orioles' bullpen.