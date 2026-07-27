Orioles' Yohel Pozo: Joining big-league roster

The Orioles recalled Pozo from Double-A Chesapeake on Monday.

Baltimore optioned Pozo to the minors after claiming him off waivers from St. Louis last week, but after playing in just two games at Double-A, he's been summoned to the big club. The Orioles designated Sam Huff in a corresponding move, leaving Pozo and Chadwick Tromp as their two backstops while Adley Rutschman (wrist) and Samuel Basallo (shoulder) are on the shelf. While Tromp has more experience handling the Orioles' pitching staff, he's produced a weak .577 OPS over parts of seven seasons in the majors, so it wouldn't be surprising if Pozo gets a look as the team's top backstop until one of Rutschman or Basallo returns. Pozo owns a .637 OPS across 278 career big-league plate appearances and slashed .231/.255/.385 in 23 games between two minor-league stops this season.