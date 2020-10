Sanchez was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 28-year-old was apparently waived by the White Sox this week and will now be joining a new team. Sanchez began the season with the Giants but ended up with Chicago in August and went 5-for-16 with four extra-base hits in 12 games. Sanchez's reliable defense should give him a chance a making Baltimore's Opening Day roster next year.