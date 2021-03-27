Sanchez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers from the White Sox early in the offseason and appeared slated to open the season as the starter at second base, but the Orioles opted to remove him from the 40-man roster with camp winding down. Sanchez could remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers. Ramon Urias and Pat Valaika should be in the mix to start at second base for Baltimore.