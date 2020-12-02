Sanchez signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez was claimed by Baltimore in late October, and he'll now receive a guaranteed salary heading into 2021 rather than going through arbitration. The 28-year-old appeared in just 12 games last season, but he's slashed .254/.323/.332 with three home runs and 44 RBI over 161 games across the past two years. Sanchez has above-average defense and should contend for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
