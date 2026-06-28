Orioles' Yosver Zulueta: Finds work with Baltimore

The Orioles claimed Zulueta off waivers from the Cubs on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 28-year-old righty reliever will move on to his fifth different organization since the start of 2024, despite having posted mediocre numbers at the big-league level over the past two seasons (5.32 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 25:11 K:BB in 23.2 innings) and at the Triple-A level in 2026 (7.54 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 24:20 K:BB in 22.2 innings). Zulueta boasts a big fastball that can hit 100 mph, and the Orioles are hoping that their staff can help him harness his control at the Triple-A level and emerge as an effective reliever for the big club down the road.