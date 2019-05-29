Diaz (hamstring) was activated from the minor-league injured list Wednesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Diaz has been sidelined since April 25 with a strained hamstring. The 22-year-old will be eased back into action with High-A Frederick before rejoining Double-A Bowie, where he was playing when he suffered the injury. Prior to landing on the shelf, the well-regarded prospect hit .225/.313/.338 with a homer and seven RBI in 20 games for the Baysox.

