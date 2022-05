Diaz (hamstring) was activated from the 7-day injured list and is starting Tuesday for Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Diaz has been sidelined the past few weeks by a hamstring injury but is returning to action Tuesday for the Tides. The 25-year-old was off to a strong start with Norfolk prior to the injury, as he was 7-for-19 with two homers, two doubles, eight RBI and six runs through six games.