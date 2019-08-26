Diaz (quadriceps) was reinstated from the minor-league injured list at Double-A Bowie on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Diaz had been out since the start of August with a sore quad. He'd recorded a solid .258/.331/.465 slash line with 10 homers in 69 games for Bowie prior to the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories