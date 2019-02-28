Diaz went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

After lining out in his first at-bat, Diaz proceeded to go 3-for-3 with a single and a pair of doubles in his next three trips to the plate. While the youngster is expected to open the year in the minors, he's showing why he's considered one of the team's top prospects thus far in camp, going 7-for-14 with a homer through five spring games.