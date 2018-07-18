Diaz was shipped to Baltimore as the headliner in a five-player package for Manny Machado on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The shift in organizations should give Diaz an easier path to the majors and a friendlier home park when he arrives. The 21-year-old outfield is hitting an excellent .314/.428/.477 with six homers and eight steals in 59 games for Double-A Tulsa, following a similar 31-game stint at the same level last season. He could be on track to reach the majors sometime next season.