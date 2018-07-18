Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Headlines package for Machado
Diaz was shipped to Baltimore as the headliner in a five-player package for Manny Machado on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The shift in organizations should give Diaz an easier path to the majors and a friendlier home park when he arrives. The 21-year-old outfield is hitting an excellent .314/.428/.477 with six homers and eight steals in 59 games for Double-A Tulsa, following a similar 31-game stint at the same level last season. He could be on track to reach the majors sometime next season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Delivers four-hit performance•
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Hits DL with hip issue•
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Three hits in return from DL•
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Held back in extended spring training•
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Gets spring invite•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...