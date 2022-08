Diaz was returned to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday's win over the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was called up as the 27th man for Sunday's Little League Classic but didn't enter the matchup. He'll head back to Norfolk, where he's slashed .238/.327/.343 with four homers, 29 runs, 21 RBI and seven steals over 25 games.