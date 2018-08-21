Diaz went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run for Double-A Bowie in its 6-2 win over Richmond on Monday.

After being acquired in July in the trade that sent Manny Machado to the Dodgers, Diaz didn't make a positive impression with his new organization, going just 10-for-55 (.182 average) in his first 16 games with Bowie. The outfielder has been riding a hot bat ever since, however, turning in three multi-hit efforts over his past nine starts while homering three times. Because of his lack of impact tools, Diaz doesn't projected as a multi-category contributor at the game's top level, but his excellent plate approach and impressive bat speed should aid him to high averages and on-base percentages at his peak.