Diaz (thigh) left Sunday's game versus Triple-A Jacksonville after hitting an RBI double, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Diaz has produced one home run and six RBI in 25 at-bats with Triple-A Norfolk this season. The severity of his injury is unknown but was described as discomfort. The 24-year-old could be a candidate for a call-up later in the year if he performs well in his first year of Triple-A ball.

