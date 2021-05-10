Diaz (thigh) left Sunday's game versus Triple-A Jacksonville after hitting an RBI double, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Diaz has produced one home run and six RBI in 25 at-bats with Triple-A Norfolk this season. The severity of his injury is unknown but was described as discomfort. The 24-year-old could be a candidate for a call-up later in the year if he performs well in his first year of Triple-A ball.
More News
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Sent to minors camp•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Possible 2021 debut•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Joins 60-man player pool•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Impressive spring training•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Starting in left field Saturday•