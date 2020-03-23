Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Impressive spring training
Diaz hit .300/.417/.500 with two RBI and two stolen bases over 24 plate appearances during spring training.
Diaz was able to put together a productive spring over a limited sample size, but he's unlikely to be on the major-league roster once the season begins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The 23-year-old has yet to advance past the Double-A level, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him face higher-level talent at some point in 2020.
More News
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Starting in left field Saturday•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: May make spring debut over weekend•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Slowed by shoulder issue•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Joining big-league camp•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Back from injury•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Dealing with quad injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Ramos
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...