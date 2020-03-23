Diaz hit .300/.417/.500 with two RBI and two stolen bases over 24 plate appearances during spring training.

Diaz was able to put together a productive spring over a limited sample size, but he's unlikely to be on the major-league roster once the season begins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The 23-year-old has yet to advance past the Double-A level, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him face higher-level talent at some point in 2020.