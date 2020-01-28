Play

Diaz will join the Orioles' big-league camp this spring, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The top prize in the Manny Machado trade has yet to reach Triple-A, so he might not be in consideration for the Opening Day roster, but his debut could come at some point this season. He was held by hamstring and quadriceps injuries to just 76 games at Double-A Bowie last season, but he hit a solid .262/.335/.472 (135 wRC+) when healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories