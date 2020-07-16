Diaz was added to the Orioles' 60-man roster Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Diaz hit .300/.417/.500 with two RBI and two stolen bases over 24 plate appearances while serving as a non-roster invitee during spring training, and he'll now head to the Orioles' alternate training site for developmental purposes this season. The 23-year-old has played primarily at the Double-A level over the past two seasons, but he could potentially make his major-league debut at some point in 2020 if injuries pile up.

