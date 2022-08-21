site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Joins O's in Williamsport
The Orioles added Diaz from Triple-A Norfolk as their 27th man for Sunday's Little League Classic matchup with the Red Sox in Williamsport, Pa.
Diaz will serve as outfield depth Sunday before heading back to Norfolk. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this month, striking out in his lone plate appearance for the Orioles.
