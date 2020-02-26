Manager Brandon Hyde said Diaz (shoulder) may be ready to make his first appearance of the Grapefruit League season this weekend, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Diaz has been slowed by the left shoulder since reporting to camp, but the Orioles have apparently been encouraged by his progress so far this week. After hitting off a tee Tuesday, Diaz took a round of batting practice Wednesday and came out of the workout setback-free. Diaz could initially serve as a designated hitter in spring games until the Orioles are convinced the shoulder presents no issues for him while throwing from the outfield.