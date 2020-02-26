Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: May make spring debut over weekend
Manager Brandon Hyde said Diaz (shoulder) may be ready to make his first appearance of the Grapefruit League season this weekend, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Diaz has been slowed by the left shoulder since reporting to camp, but the Orioles have apparently been encouraged by his progress so far this week. After hitting off a tee Tuesday, Diaz took a round of batting practice Wednesday and came out of the workout setback-free. Diaz could initially serve as a designated hitter in spring games until the Orioles are convinced the shoulder presents no issues for him while throwing from the outfield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...