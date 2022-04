Diaz (hamstring) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Diaz exited Tuesday's game with hamstring discomfort and will be sidelined by the injury for at least week. He's off to a strong start with Norfolk this season, going 7-for-19 with two home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and six runs through six games.