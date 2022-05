Diaz (hamstring) is not in line to be called up to the Orioles until the second half of the season, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Diaz aggravated a hamstring injury last week that also cost him time in April. The outfielder would presumably need to get back up to speed with Triple-A Norfolk before potentially ascending to the majors. There's still not a clear timeline on when he'll be back in action.