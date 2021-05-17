site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Officially moved to MiLB IL
By
RotoWire Staff
Diaz was placed on the 7-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Diaz hasn't been able to take the field since May 9 since suffering the injury. The team has yet to issue a timetable for his return to play.
