Diaz, who homered in Sunday's spring training opener, will likely get an extended look this spring but will probably begin the season in the minors, with a potential midseason promotion, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Diaz's probably is that the Orioles have a surplus of capable outfielders in Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, DJ Stewart and even Ryan Mountcastle, if he's not at DH. Diaz will likely be the first to get the call upon an injury.