Diaz, who homered in Sunday's spring training opener, will likely get an extended look this spring but will probably begin the season in the minors, with a potential midseason promotion, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Diaz's probably is that the Orioles have a surplus of capable outfielders in Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, DJ Stewart and even Ryan Mountcastle, if he's not at DH. Diaz will likely be the first to get the call upon an injury.
More News
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Joins 60-man player pool•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Impressive spring training•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Starting in left field Saturday•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: May make spring debut over weekend•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Slowed by shoulder issue•